TRAFFIC BOTTLE NECKED AT ROADWORKS SITE IN BALLAN

MAJOR WORKS UNDERWAY TO STRENGTHEN THE PYKES CREEK RESERVOIR BRIDGE

MEMBER for Buninyong, Geoff Howard has inspected works on the $4 million upgrade of the Pykes Creek Reservoir Bridge on the Western Freeway.

“The Western Freeway is one of Victoria’s busiest arterial roads carrying around 25,000 vehicles each day between Melbourne and Ballarat,” Mr Howard said.

“Works includestrengthening of the Melbourne-bound bridge beams, concrete deck, improved drainage and removal and replacement of asphalt road surfacing.

“I want to thank the community for their patience while these important works are underway.

“The upgrade will ensure that the freeway continues to support our local economy as the key transport corridor for commuters, business and freight.

“The Andrews Labor Government is delivering more funding than ever before to make our regional roads safer with over $22.5 million of major upgrades and maintenance works to local roads recently completed or underway.

These works include: •$12 million for new overtaking lanes on the Midland Highway between Meredith and Bannockburn •$2.4 million upgrade of the Gisborne Road and Holts Lane intersection in Bacchus Marsh •$3.04 million toward the upgrade of Halletts Way •Over $1 million for road resurfacing at the Western Freeway, Ballan; Midland Highway, Buninyong;Old Western Highway at Old Anthony’s cutting;BallaratCarngham Road; Mt Clear Sebastapol Road, Main Road near Sovereign Hill; and the intersection of Main Road and Eureka Street •$79,000 to seal the rough shoulders on both sides of Hertford Street, Sebastopol between Albert Street and Alfred Street, including outside Phoenix College’s Redan campus.

“These improvements will provide a smoother, safer and more reliable journey for those who live and work in our region and depend on local roads each day.” Last week VicRoads issued the following alert: CRITICAL repair works being undertaken on the Western Freeway east of Ballan have forced the closure of the Melbourne bound entry ramp of the Ballan Eastern Interchange.

Melbourne bound drivers will need to detour via Geelong-Ballan Road to access the freeway, which may add up to 15 minutes extra travel time.

Existing lane and speed restrictions for bridge works will be extended to the interchange, with one lane in each direction open for freeway traffic.

These vital works will strengthen the Western Freeway and make it safer and smoother for drivers as well as enable it to cater for increasing numbers of freight.