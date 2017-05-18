UNMARKED GRAVE TO BE RECOGNISED BY NEW COMMITTEE

A STEERING committee has been formed to unveil a memorial on the unmarked grave of a WWI soldier, buried at the Ballarat New Cemetery. Joseph Edward Mannion lived in Symthes Road Sebastopol and attended the Redan Primary School. A slaughterman by trade, at age 20 he enlisted in the 1st AIF on July 9th 1915 and was assigned to the 4th Light Horse Regiment. He left Melbourne on October 29th 1915 for Egypt and the subsequent Palestine Campaign with the Light Horse.

His service included being part of the famous Charge of Beersheba which occurred on October 31st 1917. He eventually returned to Australia on June 15th 1919 and resumed life as a civilian whilst living in Sebastopol, where he was employed as a cleaner.

He died in 1951, aged 59, and was buried on June 25th. Whilst researching WW1 soldiers from Ballarat for his recently published book ‘They answered their Country’s call’, WWI researcher Garry Snowden uncovered several unmarked graves of Ballarat Soldiers. One of those was that of Joseph Mannion. At the 2017 Sebastopol RSL Anzac Day Service Mr Snowden spoke about several Sebastopol men who had enlisted in WW1, including Joseph Mannion. He commented about the unmarked grave and then issued a challenge to the local community to rectify this situation by having the grave restored by way of an appeal. Sebastopol RSL President, Bryan Nicholls, said the Sebastopol RSL has taken up the challenge to initiate a community appeal, teamed with Mr Snowden and the Ballarat Cemeteries Trust. The steering committee anticipates having the grave fully restored and dedicated by October 29th 2017 – close to the 100th anniversary of the Charge of Beersheba. Mr Snowden said he couldn’t let the chance of a large audience at the Anzac Day service pass by and told them what he knew about Joseph Mannion.

“I just told them a bit about one of their Sebas boys and that he happens to be lying in an unmarked grave here is Ballarat, which I don’t think is right,” explained Mr Snowden.

“I just wondered how the Sebas community felt about that and wouldn’t it be nice that by the centenary we were in a position to unveil a headstone and restore his identity to him.”

Ms De Jong added that from the Cemetery's perspective they are very happy to support the event in October. "We can't expend our funds by putting memorials on graves, we are not allowed to under the legislation, but I think it's a beautiful idea to have an event and a tribute to Mr Mannion," she said.

an event and a tribute to Mr Mannion,” she said. Graves are privately owned and Mr Snowden had to seek permission for the erection of a memorial from Joseph Mannion’s family. He tracked down and spoke with Joseph Mannion’s grandson, who lives in New South Wales, who in turn put Garry in touch with his own son who resides in Miners Rest. “I have met with Joseph Mannion’s great grandson who had no idea about the grave or where his great grandfather was buried,” Mr Snowden said. “It was ironic that he (great grandson) was also at the Sebastopol Anzac Day Ceremony and he had Joseph’s medals in a little case with him.”

October 29th 2017 is the date set for the dedication of Joseph Mannion’s grave. It is expected that the Creswick Light Horse Troop will be in attendance along with Cadets, local VIPs, major sponsors and members of the public.

The Appeal is to raise $5000.00 to cover the cost of a full grave restoration. Anyone wishing to help get this project completed can send donations to:

Grave Restoration Appeal

The Treasurer

Sebastopol RSL Sub Branch

PO Box 194

Sebastopol 3356