Victorian Welsh Choir Returning to Ballarat

THE Victoria Welsh Choir is making a return visit to give a concert at Ballarat Central Uniting Church on Sunday afternoon at 2.30pm on May 21st.

The 40 piece male choir under the musical direction of Mrs Faleiry Koczkar enjoys performing at this large venue and appreciates its acclaimed acoustical qualities and have previously made recordings there.

The former old Methodist church has a history of fine music both with renowned choirs and soloists over the years.

The church has recently undergone extensive internal alterations and with some new individual chairs makes access more user friendly.

Proceeds from the concert will help Ballarat Central Uniting Church fund its annual grant of $23,000 to Ballarat Lifeline and Breezeway Meals programs which they initiated over 40 years ago.