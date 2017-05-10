VOLUNTEERS WEEK

THE local theme for National Volunteer Week 2017 is: ‘not every superhero wears a cape.’ Because being a volunteer is like being a superhero; unsung but without whom life just isn’t the same.

National Volunteer Week provides a great opportunity for us all to say thank you to the many volunteers who help make our community stronger, and encourage more people to get involved. It is a time for volunteers to shine, a time to tell us why they volunteer and what they do for the community. To that end, Volunteering Ballarat is celebrating with several events.

For the entire week, the official Volunteer Flag will fly in the centre of Sturt Street opposite the Town Hall, On Monday Volunteer Week was launched at an event hosted by The City of Ballarat and Volunteering Ballarat at the Robert Clark Center, Ballarat Botanical Gardens.

Ballarat Mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh opened the event which included a tree planting ceremony.

Volunteer organisations from across our region were presented at the function followed by morning tea. On Saturday, May 13, a Festival of Volunteering will be held in St Patrick’s Hall on Dawson Street, showcasing the many and varied volunteer organisations in our region. The festival will include display stalls, entertainment, panel discussions, demonstrations and activities.

