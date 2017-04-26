Walking Off The War Within Victoria Park

WHEN Nathan Shanahan took his own life, just prior to Christmas last year, no-one could foresee what would follow.

While there was the inevitable outpouring of grief his family, friends and colleagues channeled their grief into something positive – raising awareness of mental health.

Nathan, a former defense force veteran and firefighter, battled post-traumatic stress disorder and was a fierce advocate for raising the awareness of PTSD.

In 2015 Nathan walked 400 kilometres from Mildura to Adelaide, carrying a 25 kg backpack, to highlight the mental health crisis.

In memory of Nathan and to raise awareness of PTSD and mental health CFA members and Northern Territory firefighters organised the inaugural ‘Walk Off The War Within’ which was held on Saturday at Victoria Park.

The walk saw hundreds of people, including emergency services personnel, walk 20 kms, carrying a pack – symbolizing the weight of depression.

Nathan’s father John, speaking on the day said, “Adam Young, Josh Martin and our daughter Felicity Preston worked tirelessly for this to come together.

“We really wanted it to be a family event, it was not a fundraiser, it was something that was entry free, if they wanted to donate they could because we wanted to concentrate on the awareness of suicide and post traumatic stress disorder because we just feel that it is underfunded, undersourced, totally neglected by both sides of government.

“It’s something that desperately needs to be addressed because it’s happening far too often now and I mean occurring at an escalating level.”

Mr Shanahan added he blamed the way society is going and that goes down to corporate etc.

“Our lifestyles have changed and we’ve got to now take a deep breath and decide that there is more to life, there’s values to life that we should be preserving and the family unit is one of those,” he said.

“I have had a meeting with Catherine King the Shadow Federal Minister for Health and she has been very supporting and cooperative.”

While still grieving for Nathan the family has also been working with the organisation Soldier On.

They have also sponsored a Central Highlands Football match in Nathan’s honour.

“Nath went to school in Clunes and later in the year Clunes and another side will be playing a game in memory of Nath,” Mr Shanahan added.

“The family will be putting up a trophy and that will be played on an annual basis and I would like to think that the Central Highlands would dedicate one round per year to suicide and mental health awareness.

“The Sunraysia Football League, Robinvale who Nath played with and Imperials will be playing a game in memory of Nath and the family will be putting up a shield for that.

“The big thing now, since Nathan unfortunately took his own life, I think Ballarat now has really become alive and it’s (mental health) been talked about more and exposed more, media wise, so we just have to keep pushing and I’m sure that in the end people power should have some meaning to politicians – that they have got to listen.”

If you need help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 .