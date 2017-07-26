Starring Andy Serkis and Woody Harrelson

It's almost 50 years since the original 'Planet of the Apes' starring Charlton Heston hit the screens. In this current rebooted franchise Director Matt Reeves goes beyond elaborate CGI and gives us a purely human story, told from the perspective of another species. This means most of the major acting goes to the man who has become synonymous with motion capture, Andy Serkis. His portrayal as Caesar the highly evolved ape with the ability to talk is nothing short of stunning. Combined with the latest technology that renders the simians to near perfection, Serkis and the other actors behind these superior primates, are each given peculiar characteristics to make them truly unique. Amongst the humans, the Colonel is played by Woody Harrelson, while Amiah Miller is Nova who shares some poignant scenes with her simian counterparts. Steve Zahn plays the Bad Ape who ensures there is a good mix of humour where needed.

Considering this is the third entry following ‘Rise’ and ‘Dawn’, War For The Planet of the Apes builds on those two films and emerges as the finest yet to be made. Don’t worry if you didn’t see the first two as plenty of gaps are filled, so you will understand the story. This is a thought-provoking and emotional film that balances action and special effects well enough to make it stand out from all the blockbusters seen so far this year.

5 out of 10