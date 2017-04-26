Western Region influential at the 2017 U18 Australian Junior Championships

THE 2017 Australian U18 Junior Championships have come to an end in far north Queensland and it was a tremendous result for the U18 Country Victorian Women, winning the first National Championship Country Victoria has won since 2000. Victoria Country Women went to the wire and back to bring home the Maree Jackson Trophy. Basketball Ballarat was proudly represented by Point Guard Georgia Amoore, and Assistant Coach Rob Baker, along with Greater Western Region teammate Abbey Sutherland (Hamilton).

Vic Country had brushed aside its competition in earlier finals with ease… but it wasn’t so easy Saturday afternoon. South Australia dug in and outscored the Country crew in the second half. It took all their resolve to fire back and stop the onslaught. Seasoned campaigners – our elite Victorian talent – found the way through to the title. Chelsea D’Angelo (12 points, six rebounds), Jazmin Shelley (13 points, five rebounds) and Steph Gorman (six points, eight rebounds) led all week-long and Saturday night was not going to be any different. The South Australians surged in the second half to force Head Coach Gerard Hillier’s charges to battle their hardest in the last 20 minutes of their tournament, and come out triumphant.

Amoore, one of only 3 bottom age athletes to make this highly talented team, commented on the win, “this was an amazing week, I loved being around the girls, and the staff was extremely professional in preparing us for each opponent. I was thrilled to contribute to such an historical win.” Amoore who has grown through the pathway from grassroots at Exies Acmy domestic club, to Basketball Ballarat’s Junior Elite Teams, Basketball Australia’s National Intensive Training Program (NITP) then awarded a National Performance Program (NPP) scholarship, State selection, and now looking to suit up for the SEABL Ballarat Skoda Rush, proves what is available to athletes in the region if they are determined and passionate.

Rob Baker has truly invested in the coaching pathway available to people in the community.

Starting out at the grassroots level with Celtic domestic club at just 16 years old, he then moved to Phoenix domestic club to take up the coaching director role, he quickly moved into the Basketball Ballarat Junior Elite Teams, his eagerness to learn, and passion to help young people develop meant he was promoted into the Senior Elite Teams (Youth League Rush), NITP coach, Regional Academy Coach and both State assistant and head coach. This was a special win for Baker who in his seventh previous appearance at an Australian Junior Championship had never medaled. Baker enthused, “I have had a variety of experiences at Nationals, but nothing like this. This is obviously a truly wonderful experience and something I will always cherish.” Baker who recently took up the position of Assistant Coach with the SEABL Ballarat Skoda Rush knows how important it is to prepare properly for such an event, “It was an incredible week working diligently with such a dedicated group of athletes and coaches. Working through the Basketball Ballarat junior and senior pathway helped me prepare and contribute to this awesome victory”.

Basketball Ballarat Manager of Athlete and Coach Development Nathan Cooper-Brown added “I’m incredibly proud of Georgia and Rob, their hard work, dedication and passion for the game has been rewarded by this significant win”, Cooper-Brown further commented “Australian Junior Championships provide athletes and coaches a truly unique and wonderful opportunity to gain invaluable experience, build friendships, compete against the best talent in the country, and get exposure to furthering their careers on an international stage”.

Cooper-Brown and Basketball Ballarat Junior Elite Teams coach Daniel Knaggs, also represented Basketball Ballarat at the tournament as assistant coaches for the U18 Country Victorian Men’s team. Knaggs currently the Drummo Dragons director of coaching has been a prominent figure in the western region basketball community since heavily investing in the pathway, after a move from Wangaratta five years ago. Not only is he currently one of the leading development coaches in the Basketball Ballarat program but Knaggs frequents other regional towns, such as Ararat, to hold clinics where he helps upskill neighboring athletes and coaches. Knaggs and Cooper-Brown helped the U18 Country Victorian Men overcome serious injury and adversity to finish 7th.