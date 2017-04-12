Wheels In Motion For Creswick Mountain Bike Trail

MOUNTAIN bike enthusiasts will have a new trail to explore and enjoy thanks to a $2.56 million grant from the Andrews Labor Government. The 100 kilometre purpose built mountain bike trail will create 30 new jobs and importantly put Creswick on the map as a mountain bike destination of choice. Minister for Regional Development, Jaala Pulford made the announcement in Creswick in what will be a win for eager mountain bikers, local businesses and residents in the greater Goldfields region. The Creswick trail network is conveniently located within walking distance of the town centre which will add to both the local economy and visitation to the local area.

Within five years, it is expected the trail will attract more than 80,000 annual visitors. In comparison to other world class trail networks in alpine and remote areas, Creswick will be the only Australian facility of its standard within 15 minutes of a regional city and accessible directly by public transport. The project will deliver: The development of Hammon Park into a Trail Head; Construction of a Pump Track at Hammon Park; Construction of 100kms of new trail; and Signage through all trail networks. The RACV Goldfields Resort has already invested in the development of mountain bike trails within its resort, which demonstrates the value the private sector see in cycling-based tourism activities. As visitation to the area increases along with demand for accommodation, new businesses will be established in the area to service the growing market.

The visitor economy is crucial to the future economic development of regional and rural Victoria, with the sector contributing $11.5 billion to the regional economy and generating 114,400 jobs annually. The project is funded by the Government’s flagship Regional Tourism and Infrastructure Fund (RTIF) which is investing in the development of iconic regional tourism projects that create world-class tourism experiences and boost the regional economy. “We want more people to enjoy our great outdoors and spend more time in regional Victoria because it has the best of everything,” Ms Pulford said. “The combination of a trail network that is accessible by public transport and linked to a major resort presents a truly unique opportunity that has never been delivered in Victoria. “We’re proud to back this project that is creating jobs and putting Creswick on the map as a mountain bike destination of choice, and with more than 80,000 annual visitors expected within five years, this couldn’t be more exciting for local businesses.”