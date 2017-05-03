White Flat Rooms Upgrade

LIGHTING UP LOCAL FOOTY AND NETBALL IN BALLARAT

BALLARAT will be kicking more goals and growing its ranks with the help of the Andrews Labor Government’s Country Football and Netball Program.

Member for Wendouree Sharon Knight recently announced that lighting installation projects at The White Flat Reserve Oval and the Western Oval would each receive $50,000 in funding from the latest round of the grants program. Grassroots football and netball competitions are booming and projects like this one will give more people the opportunity to join their local club and play the sport they love. This boost will go a long way to helping local clubs cater for the growing numbers of people keen to get involved in grassroots sport, and encourage more people to get active. Labor first started the Country Football and Netball Program in 2005, and since, a total of over 400 projects have shared in funding of over $22 million through the program. The 2016/17 Victorian Budget delivered a further $60 million boost to build new and upgrade sporting facilities across the state and keep our reputation as the nation’s sporting capital. This included another $8 million boost for the Country Football and Netball Program. The program has an additional $1 million from partners the AFL, AFL Victoria and Netball Victoria. “Regional clubs have bred some of our nation’s greatest sporting champions – and we’re giving them the facilities they need to continue this proud tradition,” Ms Knight said.