BALLARAT will once again be put back in the international spotlight as White Night returns to the region for another year.

The City of Ballarat has successfully lobbied to secure White Night for 2018, with Ballarat officially announced the host city last Friday. City of Ballarat Mayor Samantha McIntosh says knowing the benefits of what a truly successful event can provide for the region, the City of Ballarat was thrilled to secure White Night for a consecutive year.

“This year Ballarat proved it has what it takes to host an event of such high calibre as White Night, and we are thrilled to see it return for another year,” she said. “Our city has had huge success in relation to large-scale events, and the 40,000-strong crowd at White Night 2017 and the social and economic benefits reaped from its popularity confirmed this.” Cr McIntosh added: securing White Night 2018 contributed to the City of Ballarat’s plan to lead the state with its events program, and to pro vide opportunities for the community which inspire creativity and a strong sense of pride in their city. “The City of Ballarat is proud to lobby for, secure and implement key events on behalf of its community and we look forward to being put back on the world stage when White Night returns to Ballarat in 2018,” she said. “As a city, we are punching above our weight in delivering unique events in regional Australia.”

Following on from the success of Australia’s first regional White Night event in March, the city’s streetscapes and iconic buildings are set to once again be illuminated for the world to see when the popular event returns to the city in March 2018.

Cr McIntosh says the City of Ballarat knows that by bolstering its creative industries, the community can, and will make Ballarat prosperous in the long-term.

She added: As a mature regional city, it’s important to have a strong and successful creative industry in place.

Now looking ahead to 2018, the City of Ballarat aims to create a more intriguing, enticing and vibrant showcase of installations and performances to reveal the creativity that is the mainstay of the bohemian culture of Ballarat.

State Member for Buninyong Geoff Howard said he was a bit worried that White Night 2018 would be going to another regional city but is thrilled to have it return to Ballarat.

“This year was a great success with 40,000 people attending and of those there was over 8,000 come to Ballarat specifically for the event,” he said.

“It was a terrific night for those who attended, a great feel, a great range of activities and the buildings the artworks around Ballarat was just so fantastic,” he said.

“I have been to Melbourne White Night and this seemed to me to be even better because our Lydiard Street and Sturt Street are just so well set for the opportunity.”