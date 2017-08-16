YOUNG PEOPLE ENGAGED TO PREVENT LOCAL GRAFFITI

YOUNG people have been mentored by local artists to create a public artwork in Sebastopol which will help combat graffiti in the community. Member for Buninyong Geoff Howard represented Minister for Police Lisa Neville to unveil the mural which was funded from the Victorian Government’s Graffiti Prevention Grants Program.

“Tagging and unsolicited graffiti is an unwelcome cost to property owners and communities, while also affecting neighbourhood amenity,” Mr Howard said.

“This project aims to reduce graffiti in this area by engaging young people in the design of these murals so they have a sense of ownership of our community spaces.

“Thanks to a grant of over $20,000 from the Andrews Government, the City of Ballarat was able to commission street artists Paul Round and Michael Porter to mentor 15 young people to develop skills to create these artworks. “The mural design aims to express local community identity and reflect the social and cultural mix of the neighbourhood. “Participants were also taught about the impacts and consequences of illegal graffiti.

“I’d like to acknowledge all of the artists who worked to create this fantastic mural as well as Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative, council’s Youth Services Team, Victoria Police, Ballarat District Venturers and the YMCA.”

The findings from a survey conducted before and after the anti-graffiti education program suggest that participants in the project are now more likely to notify police if they see graffiti vandalism taking place. The Andrews Labor Government delivered a $19.4 million funding boost in the 2016/17 Victorian Budget to support and expand the Community Crime Prevention Program.